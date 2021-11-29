In the midst of the sexual harassment scandal, Chris Cuomo admits to using media sources to assist his brother Andrew.

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo used his media contacts to help his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, during his sexual harassment crisis, according to new records provided by the New York Attorney General’s Office on Monday.

Chris Cuomo’s testimony with investigators revealed that he worked closely with his brother’s senior staffer Melissa DeRosa to obtain information on the accusers and anticipated media publications on the incident, according to transcripts.

Chris Cuomo texted DeRosa in March regarding information he learned about Anna Ruch. He wrote at the time, “I have a lead on the wedding girl.”

Andrew Cuomo was previously accused of making unwanted approaches toward Ruch while the two were attending a wedding.

The CNN anchor apparently requested DeRosa’s permission to aid him with his brother’s comments in the wake of the allegations. Chris Cuomo texted, “Please let me help with the prep.”

On March 9, he texted DeRosa about revising a statement Andrew Cuomo would issue in response to the attorney general’s probe.

When DeRosa sent him the statement, Cuomo texted her, “lose last.” He texted investigators that he thought the statement’s final phrase should be eliminated.

“The governor’s previous assurance that he has never inappropriately touched anyone stands,” he said.

“Either you’re telling us the truth or you’re not,” says the narrator. And to me, that seems like political jargon, or at the very least, media jargon. And I don’t believe that’s the proper way to act under those circumstances.” He allegedly told investigators that he spoke with “sources” at several media outlets about potential new claims against his brother.

Cuomo told investigators, “I would – when asked, I would call out to sources, other journalists, to see if they had heard of anyone else coming forward.”

Cuomo has previously admitted to assisting his brother in dealing with the sexual harassment incident. After it was revealed that he engaged in public relations seminars about dealing with the allegations, the longtime anchor apologized in May for offering his brother media guidance.