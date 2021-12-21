In the midst of the ‘Rust’ investigation, Alec Baldwin has a run-in with the cops with his wife.

Alec Baldwin and his wife were pulled over by police in the Hamptons on Saturday, two days after a warrant was granted to access Baldwin’s phone data. Baldwin shot the gun that killed a lady on the set of “Rust.”

Hilaria Baldwin, Baldwin’s wife, denied they were pulled over, claiming she was simply conversing with an officer following a run-in with the paparazzi. She took to Instagram to share her perspective on the situation.

In her caption, Hilaria added, “THIS IS NOT TRUE AND A LIE.” “…The ny post may pursue me even harder for speaking out, which may exacerbate the situation, however, as I already stated, I will not remain silent while you harm others.” She continued, “I deserve to be treated well, and my husband deserves to be treated well.” In the same post, Baldwin’s wife stated that she and her family are “enemy of the free press.” The specific reason why the couple was pulled over on Saturday has yet to be determined.

When the warrant was issued on Friday, reporters confronted Baldwin and Hilaria.

The investigation into Baldwin’s case has been heating up, with messages discovered in his phone proving that Baldwin asked “a bigger gun” to be on set for “Rust.”

Following the publication of this information, Baldwin took to Twitter to refute the “bigger-gun” assertion, claiming that the message discovered was “a fake,” as officials claimed.

In a recent interview with the Sun, Anatoly Androsovych, the father of Halyna Hutchins, the woman slain on the “Rust” set, indicated that he believes Baldwin is at least “somewhat responsible” for his daughter’s death. He has previously stated that he considered it could have been the fault of the prop department.

“What was he thinking when he fired the shot during the preparations?” “A revolver is a gun that does not fire until the trigger is pulled, and Alec is somewhat to blame for that shooting,” Androsovych stated during the interview.

“It’s difficult for me to comprehend how Baldwin can’t be held partially accountable for my daughter’s death,” he continued.