In the midst of the red-card dispute, Liverpool suffers a nightmare against Manchester United.

In a humiliating 3-0 defeat at the Leigh Sports Centre on Saturday afternoon, the U23s were completely overpowered by their bitter North West rivals.

Despite having more control, Barry Lewtas’ team was undone by sloppy defence and a feeble attack, as Shola Shoretire scored twice and Anthony Elanga also scored for the hosts.

As a violent foul on United player Martin Svidersky, Liverpool finished the game with ten men after replacement Dom Corness was sent off.

As a result of the outcome, Liverpool has won only one of their seven Premier League 2 games this season, losing the last four.

Early on, United winger Shoretire was given time and space inside the box to control a Charlie Wellens cross and strike a shot that Liverpool goalkeeper Liam Hughes easily caught.

When the visiting defense was ripped open by a one-two between Shoretire and the lively Elanga, Hughes made a great save to deny the same player.

With Liverpool failing to effectively clear a corner and Elanga’s subsequent cross from the right being shoved over at the far post by home left-back Bjorn Hardley, United went ahead on 21 minutes.

After a good run at Billy Koumetio, Elanga was stopped by the post, with Charlie Savage – son of Robbie – slamming the follow-up barely wide.

However, in first-half injury time, United deservedly extended their lead, with the visiting defense somehow allowing Elanga’s free-kick from the far left to curl all the way into the bottom corner.

Before the break, Liverpool’s only meaningful danger on United’s goal came when Jack Bearne’s shot was blocked and Tyler Morton was too high to reach the rebound first.

United remained dangerous in the second half, adding a third on 62 minutes when Shoretire was released inside the area by Wellens to angle home a low drive after Koumetio coughed up cheap control.

Mateusz Musialowski came within a whisker of scoring a consolation goal twice, but it was a bitterly frustrating afternoon for the youth. “The summary has come to an end.”