In the midst of the privatisation debate, Channel 4’s boss warns of “irreversible damage.”

Alex Mahon, the CEO of Channel 4, has warned that if the broadcaster is privatized, it will have “different priorities” and advised against doing anything “irreversible” that could “potentially harm some of those things that we do for the industry.”

Many times throughout the years, the notion of selling the government-owned, privately-funded broadcaster has been discussed.

It may, however, be guided toward privatization as early as next year, according to reports.

Ms Mahon, the chief executive of Channel 4, and chairman Charles Gurassa, who will appear before MPs later on Tuesday to answer concerns about the network’s probable privatization, warned of the consequences as the broadcaster released its annual report.

Channel 4 had a record financial surplus of £74 million at the end of 2020, according to the report, as well as considerable digital growth.

Ms Mahon told reporters that the channel is “financially in a pretty strong position,” and that the government has the right to look into privatization.

“It hasn’t looked at it in five years, maybe four and a half, and it’s reasonable to look at it now and then, since a lot has changed in that time.”

“But I believe we have to be clear in any consideration of it – as the Secretary of State told the select committee – that it’s about making Channel 4 stronger.

“And, you know, my question is: what analysis do you have to show what makes us stronger?”

“We’re here to provide certain areas of industrial strategy, such as how we spend money to assist expand the creative sector, how we speak up for the under-represented, how we recruit young people, and how we’re now looking at how we build those creative clusters outside of London,” says the group.

“So you have to consider how you can make those things stronger and stronger, and then balance it with the correct, right, or optimal ownership structure.

“And I’d argue it’s something we’ve always had to do. (This is a brief piece.)