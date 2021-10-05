In the midst of the pipeline dispute, Whitmer blasts Canada for supporting a company with a “abysmal” track record.

Canada requested that a judge stop litigation over Michigan’s attempts to shut down a Great Lakes oil pipeline on Monday, citing a treaty with the US.

Both Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel, both Democrats, have warned that a section of the pipeline poses an immediate risk of an oil disaster in the Great Lakes and should be shut down. Line 5 goes along the bottom of the Mackinac Straits, which connects Lake Huron and Lake Michigan on the state’s Lower Peninsula.

In federal court, a lawyer for Canada claimed that the treaty’s dispute resolution process must put any pending lawsuits on hold. Whitmer expressed her dissatisfaction with the decision to activate the treaty.

“Rather than diversifying energy supply and ensuring resilience, Canada has focused its efforts on defending an oil firm with a dismal environmental record,” Whitmer stated, citing the 2010 Enbridge pipeline rupture into a southwestern Michigan river.

Marc Garneau, Canada’s foreign minister, stated unequivocally that his government supports Enbridge, the Calgary-based firm that operates Line 5.

Canada has requested talks with the United States about the project. It referenced a clause in a 1977 pact that stated that neither country’s government can interfere with the flow of hydrocarbons.

Line 5 has been the safest means to transfer Canadian hydrocarbons from western to central Canada for more than 65 years, helping to supply energy that is crucial for heating homes and powering Canada’s economy, according to Garneau.

Line 5 transports approximately 23 million gallons (87 million liters) of oil and natural gas liquids each day between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia, Ontario, passing via northern Michigan and Wisconsin.

Michigan and Enbridge had been negotiating with a mediator to try to reach an agreement on Line 5, but the meetings concluded on September 9 with no resolution.

Enbridge said Monday, “We greatly appreciate the efforts of ‘Team Canada,’ from the federal government to the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, and Saskatchewan, for their promises and efforts to keep Line 5 operational.”

Enbridge had secured an agreement with Republican Governor Rick Snyder to protect the pipeline before Whitmer entered office in 2019.