In the midst of the pandemic, the wealth held by the top ten percent of the world’s wealthiest people has reached historic highs.

According to the newest World Inequality Report, published on Tuesday, worldwide income inequality in 2021 has reached proportions akin to those seen in the early twentieth century. According to the report’s data, the richest 52 percent of the world’s population currently receives 52 percent of global income. The poorest half of the world, on the other hand, accounts for only 8% of the global population.

Furthermore, the survey discovered even greater disparities in wealth ownership. The richest ten percent of the population will hold 76 percent of the world’s wealth in 2021. Meanwhile, the lowest half owns only 2% of the total.

The research concluded that “global inequities appear to be nearly as big today as they were during the peak of Western imperialism in the early twentieth century.” “Indeed, the poorest half of the world’s population now has a percentage of income that is roughly half of what it was in 1820, before the vast divide between Western countries and their colonies…

“In other words, the global economic inequities inherited from the exceedingly uneven organization of world production between the mid-19th and mid-20th centuries still have a long way to go.”

The research divided the world into regions with the highest levels of wealth inequality. In general, it concluded that the “MENA” region, which includes the Middle East and North Africa, has the most inequality, while Europe has the lowest. In example, in the MENA region, the wealthiest 10% get 58 percent of the income, compared to 36 percent in Europe.

According to the analysis, a country’s national average income is a poor measure of its total economic disparity. The United States, despite its typically high wealth, had severe inequality, according to the research. In contrast, countries with a middle-to-low income, such as Malaysia and Uruguay, were found to have rather modest levels of inequality.

"Income and wealth disparities have risen practically everywhere since the 1980s, as a result of a succession of deregulation and liberalization policies that took different shapes in different countries," the report stated. "The rise has not been uniform: certain nations, such as the United States and Russia, have seen dramatic increases in inequality.