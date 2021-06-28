In the midst of the pandemic, only one out of every four students believes the course is “good value for money.”

According to a survey, just over one-quarter of university students believe they are getting good value for money during the pandemic.

The number of undergraduate students who say their degree is good or very good value for money has plummeted from 39 percent to 27 percent, the think tank’s lowest level ever.

According to studies, the major sources of dissatisfaction cited by students during the epidemic were tuition fees, a lack of in-person contact hours, the absence of face-to-face teaching, and teaching quality.

According to the survey, student well-being has also deteriorated to its lowest point.

The findings come after most students in England were advised not to return to school and to learn online as part of the third national lockdown in early January, with the exception of those on crucial courses.

On March 8, students on practical courses who require specialized equipment and facilities were allowed to return to face-to-face instruction, but the remaining students were not allowed to return until May 17.

More than half of students who thought their expectations were not met said there was too little in-person contact with other students (54 percent) and too little in-person engagement with staff, according to the study, which was based on a survey of 10,186 full-time undergraduates studying in the UK (51 percent ).

Students from England, where undergraduate tuition rates can reach £9,250, are the least likely to say their course is good value for money (24 percent ).

“Covid undercuts what we’re paying for because I’m sure it’d be great in person, but online isn’t worth £9,000-plus,” one student said.

However, pupils from Northern Ireland (27%) and Wales (29%) as well as the EU have low numbers (30 percent ).

According to the 2021 Student Academic Experience Survey, perceptions in Scotland – where students do not pay fees – have likewise deteriorated and are at an all-time low (50 percent).

We should also think about how we address ethnic groups’ vastly diverse academic experiences, as well as the extremely concerning and fast rising problem in student mental health.

