In the midst of the Omicron outbreak, Fauci claims that COVID can be controlled but not eradicated using vaccines.

COVID cannot be eradicated, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, but it can be controlled by building protection through vaccinations and boosters while the new Omicron form spreads over the world.

“I don’t think you’ll be able to eradicate this since we’ve only ever eradicated one virus for humans, and that was smallpox. Elimination is a difficult task “During a Fox Business Network broadcast with Neil Cavuto on Friday, he added. “I’m not so convinced we’ll be able to do it in the near future. That’s a lofty goal.” “We do know that the boosters we’re delivering currently are giving us not only a higher level of immunity, but also a wider range of immunity, which I feel will offer us more duration. So I believe we need to seek greater control in order to return to some kind of normalcy in our life “Added he.

Fauci also stated that while he “never liked” the idea of mandating immunizations, he believes that people should be aware of their value.

“I’ve never liked the idea of forcing the issue,” he continued, “but the only thing that matters is that we understand the necessity of immunization.” “I’d like to think that as we reach this new phase of Omicron, people will understand why it’s so vital.” After denying multiple offers to appear on Fox News’ sister network, Fox Business Network, this was Fauci’s first interview on the network. He had previously turned down requests to appear on Bret Baier’s and Neil Cavuto’s shows.

On Thursday, Fauci expressed surprise that Fox News had taken no action against Fox Nation host Lara Logan after she compared him to Josef Mengele, a Nazi doctor who conducted medical experimentation at the Auschwitz prison camp.

During an appearance on MSNBC's All In, Fauci said, "What I find striking is how she gets no discipline whatsoever from the Fox network." "How could they allow her to say such without comment or disciplinary action? That astonishes me." After she made an appearance on Fox News' Tucker Carlson on Monday, he called her comments "preposterous" and "unconscionable."