In the midst of the national crisis, an HGV driver alleges the DVLA’s “wall of silence” cost him £17,000.

Huge delays in processing documents have cost a Wirral HGV driver about £17,000, he claims.

This comes at a time when HGV drivers are in high demand, with large lines forming at gas stations due to a shortage of hauliers capable of transporting fuel.

Gordon Orr, 65, of Irby, Wirral, has had an HGV license for decades and has been driving them for about ten years.

In a takeaway rampage, a man hurls stools at staff after ‘refusing to pay for food.’

Despite completing a medical exam and submitting it to the DVLA (Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency), he has been unable to operate an HGV for the previous 14 weeks.

Due to the impact of recent industrial action and social distance regulations, the DVLA has experienced delays in processing paper applications, according to a DVLA representative.

This delay is not only costing Mr Orr thousands of pounds, but it could also be contributing to a statewide problem, requiring the army to be deployed to drive gas tankers.

Mr. Orr alleges the matter was exacerbated by a DVLA strike.

DVLA employees have gone on strike several times this year over Covid-19 safety concerns, including a month-long strike from August 2 to August 31.

“The DVLA strike must be contributing substantially to the driver shortage,” Mr Orr told The Washington Newsday.

“It [the delay in processing my forms]has now lasted 14 weeks, and for the first few weeks, I just accepted it as part of life.

“However, I am irritated right now. Great Bear is desperate to get me, so I mostly drive for them. It has had a significant financial impact on me; at peak times, I can earn £1,200 per week, which adds up to a significant sum of money over 14 weeks.”

Mr Orr said he had to cut back after losing roughly £16,800 in order to keep his head above water.

“As time goes on, I’ve had to cut back more and more,” Mr Orr said. When you have 16 grandchildren,” she says. “The summary comes to an end.”