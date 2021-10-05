In the midst of the lowest immigration level since WWII, Australia is reopening to skilled migrants and students.

Australia will not allow foreign visitors to enter until at least 2022, according to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who also stated that qualified migrants and students will be given precedence.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s criteria for reopening Australia’s international borders was that the country’s population aged 16 and over must be 80 percent vaccinated, a goal the country is likely to meet on Tuesday.

Morrison recently revealed intentions to allow vaccinated citizens and permanent residents to fly overseas in November, the first time such travel has been permitted since the outbreak of the pandemic.

“International tourist arrivals must be factored into the plan,” said Daniel Gschwind, CEO of the Queensland Tourism Industry Council, the state’s leading advocacy group. “Even if they aren’t the top priority, we’d like to see how this will be resolved. There are a lot of enterprises that are barely surviving.”

The harsh travel restrictions have kept most Australians at home while keeping most foreigners out, resulting in the lowest level of immigration since World War II. Australian universities, which rely significantly on international student fees, have been particularly hard affected, and many fear that if they are not allowed in soon, students may go elsewhere.

While many countries imposed strict lockdowns that shut down large portions of their economies, Australia’s travel restrictions kept life relatively normal for much of the pandemic — though the country’s largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, as well as the capital Canberra, are now experiencing shutdowns.

In a country where half of the population was born abroad or has at least one immigrant parent, the rules placed a significant emotional strain. Families were split up, and some grandparents in Australia were prevented from meeting their grandkids, who are now approaching the age of two.

Following the removal of limitations on Australians, Morrison stated that skilled migrants and international students will take precedence over tourists. He didn’t say when such groups will be permitted to enter.

“I believe we will be able to attract international guests as well next year,” Morrison said.

