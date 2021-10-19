In the midst of the infrastructure fight, the Pentagon could receive $10 billion more than requested.

On Monday, the Senate Appropriations Committee revealed its approval for $725.8 billion in defense budget for fiscal year 2022, potentially setting up a fight with progressives.

The Pentagon spending number in the Department of Defense Appropriations Act for 2022 is more than $10 billion greater than what President Joe Biden sought, although total defense appropriations will be higher.

The decision comes as Democrats in Congress are split between a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure and the Build Back Better Act, a proposed $3.5 trillion infrastructure and social expenditure bill.

“This amount is $29.3 billion more than the fiscal year 2021 enacted level,” the bill’s summary stated.

For 2022, Biden requested $715 billion in Pentagon funding.

The Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Fiscal Year 2022 Appropriations Law is separate from the defense spending bill and covers military construction.

The Senate Appropriations Committee approved the bill in August, providing $124.4 billion in discretionary money. That’s an increase of $11.2 billion over 2021 and $1.1 billion over Biden’s request.

The total investment amounts to almost a quarter of the $25 billion increase in military financing suggested by the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) in July.

Senator John Tester (D-MT), who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee’s defense subcommittee, said in a statement, “I made sure this bill strengthens our military and ensures the brave men and women who protect this country have the resources they need to keep Americans safe.” “It makes key investments to address our military’s most pressing needs so we don’t lose ground to our adversaries, like China,” he said.

The committee’s announcement could be viewed as a setback for progressives who have maintained that the Pentagon is adequately funded and have resisted military budget increases.

Last month, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York’s 14th congressional district presented an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would have resulted in a 10% budget cut. The House of Representatives voted against it.

The NDAA, which included $768 billion in spending, was adopted by the House. Both houses will have to work together now that the Senate Appropriations Committee has released the defense funding plan.