In the midst of the I’m A Celeb mayhem, Adam Woodyatt stuns fans with a ‘classic’ Ian Beale throwback.

Fans were ecstatic when Adam Woodyatt published a “vintage” photo of Ian Beale.

The actor from EastEnders is presently competing on I’m A Celebrity… I’m trying to get out of here.

Since the 53-year-old visited the Welsh castle, the ITV show has been plagued by a slew of problems.

Richard Madeley had to leave the show owing to having to leave the Covid bubble for hospital care, and production was also halted over the weekend due to Storm Arwen.

While Adam prepares to be crowned King of the Castle, his social media accounts have been turned over to his friends and family, who have shared a vintage photo of the famed figure growing a moustache to “brighten” followers’ days.

The caption read, ” “Fans of Adam, have a great Monday! To lighten up your Monday, here’s some vintage Ian… you’re welcome!” The retro photo has caused hysteria among fans and followers in the comments section.

“Wow.. what a picture,” Vicky exclaimed.

“Aw, so youthful, love it,” Libby added.

“You are a Legend, Mr. Woodyatt,” Ben said.

“Omg,” Ella wrote.

“I love you, ad,” India said.