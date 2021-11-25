In the midst of the holiday rush, Western states are still dealing with high gas prices.

The Biden administration has announced plans to release 50 million barrels of oil to help alleviate high gasoline costs across the country, but western states are still suffering.

According to NBC affiliate KPNX, Arizona prices climbed 7 cents in a week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). Arizona gas prices are up $1.18 from last Thanksgiving, echoing the national trend of rising gas costs.

AAA spokeswoman Aldo Vasquez said it’s still too early to assess the state’s overall impact of high prices and gas shortages because it’s not only a national issue, but a “global supply issue.”

The bleak picture has raised concerns about the crisis’ impact on the Western United States during the holiday season, given that the region contains seven of the top ten states with the highest gasoline prices, including California, Hawaii, Nevada, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Alaska, Idaho, Utah, and Pennsylvania.

Regular gas prices in Los Angeles County, California, hit a new high of $4.706 a gallon on Wednesday, breaking the previous high set nine years ago, according to ABC-owned KABC-TV. According to AAA and the Oil Price Information Service, gas prices in Los Angeles County have risen 14 times in the last 15 days.

The average price per gallon in Utah is still higher than the national average, at $3.69, but prices in individual counties are either more or lower than the state average. According to KSL News Radio, the cheapest gas prices in the state can be found in Sevier, Juab, Uintah, Duchesne, and San Pete counties, with rates ranging from $3.49 to $3.64.

According to the survey, the most costly gas can be found in Garfield, Piute, Beaver, Wayne, and Morgan counties, with prices ranging from $3.80 to $4.09 a gallon.

Gas prices are expected to rise as the holidays approach, according to industry experts. "As long as crude oil is elevated, it will lead gas prices to rise alongside it," AAA spokesperson Montrae Waiters told ABC affiliate WJBF. As of Wednesday, AAA data showed the following average regular petrol prices in Western states: Arizona $3.754, California $4.705, Hawaii $4.360, Idaho $3.684, Montana $3.407, Nevada $3.964, New Mexico $3.356, Oregon $3.783, Utah $3.684, Washington $3.874, Wyoming $3.461. Meanwhile, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a moderate, has encouraged President Joe Biden to resume work on the Keystone XL pipeline to assist boost energy production and alleviate the increasing gas prices and scarcity situation.