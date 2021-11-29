In the midst of the global Omicron outbreak, New York City’s top doctor warns that the city will see variant in the next days.

As governments struggle to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, New York City’s health commissioner warned Monday that the Omicron version could reach the city in the coming days.

Commissioner Dave Chokshi expressed his alarm on Twitter, adding that as of Monday morning, the variant had not been discovered in the city.

“Update on the omicron variation: There are no confirmed cases of the omicron variant in New York City at this time. Delta is still the most common strain, accounting for nearly all sequenced specimens. Based on what we know about omicron’s global expansion, we expect to see it in the next days “he penned

November 29, 2021 — Commissioner Dave A. Chokshi, MD (@NYCHealthCommr)

Chokshi continues to urge New Yorkers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and take other precautions in preparation for the variant’s arrival.

“We still have a lot to learn about the omicron form,” he wrote, “but its emergence emphasizes the need of the measures we’ve all grown accustomed to – mainly immunization, masking, and testing.”

“It’s reasonable to have some worry about this new variation – and given everything we’ve been through, I’m certainly feeling humble,” he continued.

The state of New York is already planning for the possibility. Starting December 3, Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency, allowing officials to quickly get crucial supplies and ban non-essential, non-urgent surgeries in hospitals. New York City was one of the hardest-hit areas in the country during the early months of the pandemic last year.

“While the new Omicron variation has yet to be discovered in the state of New York, it is on its way,” Hochul added.

Chokshi’s warning comes at a time when scientists are researching the variant and world leaders are grappling with its consequences.

Omicron is still a mystery to scientists, who don’t know how quickly it spreads, how effective existing vaccinations are against it, or if it produces more severe sickness than other varieties. It was classified as a variation on Friday. This is a condensed version of the information.