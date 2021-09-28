In the midst of the fuel crisis, there are calls for important workers to be given priority access to gas stations.

In order to keep schools and hospitals running, urgent calls have been made to provide vital personnel priority access to select petrol stations.

If the proposals are approved, vital personnel such as paramedics, teachers, and police officers will be given “priority access,” while other motorists’ fuel spending will be limited, according to the Mirror.

Following a fifth day of huge lines at petrol stations across England, these calls have been made.

NHS organisations, unions, and the British Medical Association (BMA) are pressuring Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ensure that doctors, nurses, and other vital personnel get gasoline first.

As the pumps run empty, the British Medical Association (BMA) warned that “there is a serious risk that NHS employees would be unable to execute their responsibilities.”

Ministers should utilize emergency powers to “designate petrol stations for the sole use of key staff,” according to Unison.

The Royal College of Nursing, however, warned that gasoline shortages could jeopardize patient care, and endorsed requests for health and care professionals to be prioritized.

It comes as reports surface that doctors are unable to get to work because of the fuel shortage.

According to the campaign group EveryDoctor, at least one NHS organization conducted an emergency meeting after staff members were unable to attend.

“We had an emergency discussion this morning,” a hospital consultant in Bedfordshire told the organization, which represents 1,700 doctors. Our department’s two consultants are on vacation and unable to work. There are two more people on standby. All four gas stations within four miles of our hospital are closed and unable to provide fuel.”

The Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) emphasized, however, that vital drug deliveries to pharmacies were continuing as usual, and it advised patients to pick up prescriptions as usual.

“Emergency and essential workers rely on fuel both to get to work and to do their jobs, whether it’s to get to hospitals, practices, and other healthcare settings, or for ambulances to reach people in need of care and GPs to visit very ill patients at home,” said Dr Chaand Nagpaul, chair of council at the BMA.

