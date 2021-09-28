In the midst of the fuel crisis, a gas station employee is taken aback by a stranger’s remark.

As the fuel crisis continued to produce lineups at petrol stations around Merseyside, a petrol station worker was taken aback by a stranger’s remark.

In a Wirral Facebook group, a woman asked people to “give a thought” for those caught in “awful” lines, noting that there are also individuals working under duress at petrol stations during the crisis.

“Hello everyone, I know all the queues must be dreadful for all you motorists out there [and]quite frustrating, but can you spare a thought for all the girls [and]boys that work there?” the woman added.

“It must be quite stressful for them as well,” she said, “so please be polite and pleasant to them; it is not their fault.”

“PS I’m fine, I don’t need gasoline because I only ride my bike,” she added. Whatever the case may be, take care of everyone xxx”

Due to a shortage of HGV drivers, BP, Esso, and Tesco were forced to close a limited number of their petrol stations on Friday.

People were still being asked to buy petrol “as usual” at garages across Merseyside, where lines developed.

After several days of vehicles flocking to stations to fill up, one petrol station worker who stated she works at the Shell garage in Gayton commented on the woman’s post, saying it “means a lot for us all.”

“That’s really great of you to recognise and to be honest, every single person who’s been understanding means a lot to us all,” the fuel station employee remarked.

“We truly appreciate that, and we’ll never say we’re busy again after this, so that’s probably a good thing.

“Everything will return to normal, and we’ll all be bored before we know it.

“From all of us at Shell Gayton, thank you once more.”