In the midst of the feud, Meghan Markle’s father reveals why “she got upset with me.”

Meghan Markle’s father claimed she became enraged because he was “paying too much attention to her brother and sister” while urging them to put on make-up.

Thomas Markle appeared on British television to allege that the Duchess of Sussex had asked him to cease speaking to his two children, Thomas Markle Jr. and Samantha Markle, who are her half-brother and sister from a previous relationship.

Both of Meghan’s siblings have publicly chastised her, with Samantha doing so just days after Prince Harry’s connection with Meghan was disclosed in 2016.

On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Markle Snr. said: “She was furious with me for a variety of reasons, one of which was that she believed I was paying too much attention to her brother and sister. Despite the fact that they were step [sic]brother and step sister, she insisted that I cease communicating to them, which I couldn’t do.

“We’ve reached a point where I believe both of us, for the sake of the children and ourselves, should mature, discuss, and reconcile.

“This is absurd; it has been going on for nearly four years. It’s insane.” Meghan and Harry’s engagement was announced nearly four years ago, in November 2017. Markle Snr. did not specify when the princess made the request.

The 77-year-old also accused Meghan and Harry of being motivated by money, suggesting that the prince’s future memoir be titled “Finding Money,” a reference to Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s Finding Freedom biography of the marriage.

Snr. Markle said: “Harry, I believe, has abandoned the Queen, his grandmother, the royal family, the British people, and the troops.

“He now spends all of his time riding his bicycle around his neighborhood. I’m not sure how much of a life that is for him—it doesn’t make sense.” He said, ” “Money isn’t everything, but the title of the book he’s working on should be Finding Money, not Finding Freedom. That appears to be all they are concerned about at the moment.” Samantha Markle announced plans to write a biography titled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister in November 2017.

Meghan’s half sister told In Touch magazine following Meghan’s engagement shot, in which the duchess was photographed in a $75,000 Ralph and Russo gown: “You can afford $75,000 for your if you can afford $75,000 for a dress. This is a condensed version of the information.