In the midst of the energy crisis, four more power suppliers have gone bankrupt.

According to Ofgem, the energy regulators, Omni Energy Limited, MA Energy Limited, Zebra Power Limited, and Ampoweruk Ltd have all ceased trading.

Omni Energy serves around 6,000 domestic pre-payment clients, MA Energy serves approximately 300 non-domestic customers, Zebra Power Limited serves approximately 14,800 domestic customers, and Ampoweruk Ltd serves approximately 600 domestic and non-domestic customers.

The overall number of households affected is 23,700.

Bulb, an energy company, is on the verge of going bankrupt and could collapse next week, according to reports.

Since August, 18 other energy companies have gone bankrupt, with energy behemoth Bulb rumored to be on the verge of filing for bankruptcy.

Ofgem’s Director of Retail, Neil Lawrence, said: “The safety of customers is Ofgem’s first priority. We understand that this is a stressful time for many people, and hearing that a supplier is closing down can be upsetting.

“I want to reassure impacted consumers that they do not need to be concerned: under our safety net, we will ensure that their energy supplies are maintained.” If you have credit on your account, the money you’ve paid in is safe, and you won’t lose any money owed to you.

“Ofgem will choose a new provider for you, and in the interim, our suggestion is to wait until we appoint a new supplier and not to switch.” You can continue to rely on your energy supply. When we’ve found a new supplier, we’ll notify you, and they’ll contact you regarding your rate.

“Any customer who is having trouble paying their energy bill should contact their supplier to see what options are available.”

According to the regulators, all consumers of the companies should photograph their meter readings as soon as possible so that their new energy supplier can contact them.

Customers’ energy supply will be maintained, and cash placed into domestic customers’ accounts will be protected where they are in credit, thanks to Ofgem’s safety net.

When switching to a new supplier, domestic customers will also be covered by the energy price cap.

Ofgem will decide who will be the new provider.