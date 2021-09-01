In the midst of the Delta Surge, Ron DeSantis is facing a lawsuit to make Florida COVID data public.

A Democratic senator and a non-profit group in Florida have filed a lawsuit accusing the state’s Department of Health (FDOH) of breaking public-records laws by refusing to provide daily data reports on the COVID outbreak.

The case was filed in Leon County Circuit Court on Monday by Democratic state Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith and the Florida Center for Government Accountability, alleging that the health agency told them the data was no longer public.

Until June 4, Florida disclosed daily COVID records across the state, including cases and deaths, as well as county breakdowns, but it has subsequently only published the data on a weekly basis, with less precise information available.

The state had had a total of 2.3 million cases since the start of the pandemic when it stopped publishing daily COVID numbers, but that figure has since risen to about 3.2 million due to rising cases and hospitalizations in Florida over the last two months due to the extremely contagious Delta form.

The Miami Herald obtained a copy of the lawsuit, which claims that Florida’s Department of Health and Surgeon General Scott Rivkees have broken public-records rules at a time when the state’s COVID cases are on the rise.

The lawsuit contends that data providing information concerning COVID-19’s effect, prevalence, and fatality are of clear public importance because of the virus’s highly contagious nature and its “continuous menace” to Floridians.

“Floridians urgently require knowledge regarding the virus, as well as its impact and spread in specific localities. This information is critical to citizens’ ability to comprehend risks and make well-informed decisions about their lives.”

“I don’t want to have to sue the state,” Smith said, but the complaint claims it is required “so that the public has knowledge of and the capacity to critique their government’s reaction to the rampaging virus.” The primary purpose of open government legislation is to achieve this.”

Smith and the Florida Center for Government Accountability attempted to obtain daily reports on cases, deaths, and hospitalizations caused by COVID in the state in July and August, but were unsuccessful.

Smith and the group were both refused their requests, with officials telling them that the information they requested was not available. This is a condensed version of the information.