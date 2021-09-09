In the midst of the Delta Surge, Biden will unveil a six-step plan with “new components” to combat COVID-19.

When President Joe Biden speaks to the nation again on Thursday about efforts to combat the raging coronavirus pandemicâ€”specifically the surge in cases driven by the hyper-contagious Delta variantâ€”he is expected to outline six steps ranging from increased vaccination measures to new guidance for schools reopening for fall classes.

In a brief preview of Biden’s remarks, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Wednesday, “We want to be explicit about what we’re trying to do in this moment and what these six actions will do.” “We know that boosting vaccinations will stop the epidemic from spreading [and]that we will be able to bring the pandemic under control and return people to their normal lives. That’s what we’re aiming for.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Biden met with his senior COVID-19 advisers at the White House in preparation for his statements on Thursday at 5 p.m. Eastern. Psaki was tight-lipped on the specifics, but she did say that the latest moves will expand on the efforts Biden has previously put out since entering office in January, and will include some new programs that could affect the uninfected.

“There will be new components that will, of course, have an impact on individuals across the country,” Psaki said. “But we’re also all working together to get the virus under control and get back to our normal lives.” “Some of it will be about access to testing, part of it will be about regulations, and some of it will be about how we make sure kids are safe in schools.”

Over the last eight months, Biden has given multiple public statements on the pandemic, the most recent of which was three consecutive lectures at the White House last month.

On August 3, he told reporters, “I want to be quite clear about what’s going on in the country today: We have a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” “The data demonstrates that unvaccinated people account for nearly all COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.”

He’s taken various moves toward forcing COVID-19 vaccine doses for some federal employees and military personnel, as well as praising and incentivizing private organizations who do the same. Biden has also advocated for frequent testing and mask-wearing as a form of mitigation.

“We still have a lot of work to do, and we’re still at war. This is a condensed version of the information.