In the midst of the critical race theory debate, Merrick Garland addresses threats to educators.

Attorney General Merrick Garland is targeting threats of violence and intimidation directed at educators and school officials who are attempting to provide “a quality education in a safe environment” for students.

On Monday, Garland sent a memo to FBI Director Christopher Wray and federal prosecutors, stating that there had been a “disturbing surge” in threats against school workers and promising to take action.

The Department of Justice’s decision follows tense scenes at school board meetings around the country, where heated debates over COVID-19 requirements and Critical Race Theory erupted (CRT).

Protests over mask mandates and other COVID-19 measures have occurred at several meetings, and footage of attendees who are fiercely opposed to the teaching of CRT have gone viral.

Protesters have disrupted school board meetings in numerous jurisdictions, with arrests made at some of them, including in Virginia’s Loudoun County and Florida’s Palm Beach County.

CRT is primarily taught at the college level, not in elementary, middle, or high school, according to Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers.

Garland’s memo did not specifically mention school board meetings, CRT, or COVID-19, but it did mention “policy debate.”

“There has been a troubling increase in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff who participate in the essential work of operating our nation’s public schools in recent months,” according to the memo.

“While our Constitution protects lively debate on policy issues, it does not defend threats of violence or efforts to intimidate individuals based on their beliefs.

“Threats against public officials are not only illegal, but they also go against our country’s essential ideals. Those who devote their time and energy to ensuring that our children receive a proper education in a safe atmosphere need to be allowed to do their jobs without fear of being attacked,” the statement stated.

“The Department takes these instances seriously and is determined to using its authorities and resources to discourage these threats, identify them when they occur, and prosecute them when necessary,” Garland continued in his memo. The Department will announce a series of actions in the coming days to combat the rise in criminal activity directed towards school personnel.”

