In the midst of the controversy, a principal accused of promoting critical race theory was placed on leave.

On Monday, a high school principal in Colleyville, Texas, was placed on paid administrative leave, less than a month after becoming embroiled in a district issue over Critical Race Theory (CRT).

Dr. James Whitfield was placed on immediate paid leave due to a “personal concern,” according to Kristin Snively, a spokesperson for the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD) in an email to This website.

“Dr. James Whitfield was placed on paid administrative leave on Monday, August 30. We will not speak further because this is an ongoing personnel concern. “At Colleyville Heritage, we remain committed to providing a learning environment that nurtures and encourages student academic and extracurricular success,” Snively stated.

The move comes only one month after Whitfield, Colleyville Heritage High School’s first Black principal, was accused of teaching and promoting Critical Race Theory during a school board meeting in July.

During the meeting, former school board candidate Stetson Clark accused Whitfield of “encouraging the disruption and ruin of our districts” by writing about systemic racism in a message to families following the murder of George Floyd last summer, according to The Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Clark then demanded Whitfield’s dismissal.

In a July 31 Facebook post, Whitfield rejected the allegations, saying that certain district members have used his status as a Black educator to portray a poor picture of him.

“At the most recent GCISD school board meeting, an individual was allowed to speak in my name in a public open forum [against the rules], and I can no longer maintain my silence in the face of this hate, intolerance, racism, and bigotry,” Whitfield wrote, adding that he’s been told to “just deal with it and stay positive” and “get around the fact that there are some racist people.”

“I am not the boogeyman of CRT [Critical Race Theory].” I am the first African American to serve as Principal at my present school in its 25-year existence, and I am acutely aware of how much dread this causes among a small minority who would want things to remain as they were,” he continued.

div class=“fb-post” data-href=“https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10161315196574535&set=pb.662019534.-2207520000..&type=3” div class=“fb-post” data-href=“https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10161315196574535&set=pb.662019 This is a condensed version of the information.