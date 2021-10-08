In the midst of the Brian Laundrie manhunt, authorities say the location of the murder is crucial for prosecuting the killer.

While the search for Brian Laundrie continues, the death of Gabby Petito is being investigated by federal officials. Officials are attempting to determine if Petito was murdered where her body was discovered or if she was relocated after her death.

The location of the murder was crucial for prosecuting the culprit, according to law enforcement authorities who spoke to TMZ exclusively. According to reports, depending on where the 22-year-old YouTuber was killed, the case might become more challenging.

On Sept. 19, the Long Island native was discovered dead at a national park in Wyoming, near Grand Teton National Park and the Bridger-Teton National Forest Service.

According to the reports, the body was discovered on federal land, which is why the FBI is investigating. Petito’s case would be turned over to state police if he was not slain on federal grounds. According to TMZ, if investigators are unable to determine where Petito was murdered, the place where her body was discovered will become the default murder site. Because it happened on federal property, the accused killer would be prosecuted by the US Attorney.

State officials, on the other hand, believe Petito’s body was relocated there.

Meanwhile, Laundrie, the only individual designated as a person of interest in the investigation, remains missing. Authorities discovered ruins of a campground that appeared to have been recently used in Florida’s Carlton Reserve on Wednesday, providing new information on the 23-year-whereabouts. old’s According to CNN, the 24,565-acre park is temporarily restricted to tourists.

In the meantime, Petito’s fiancé’s family attorney stated that Laundrie’s father, Christopher, would be supporting authorities in their search for his son.

“Law enforcement asked Chris Laundrie to assist them in their hunt for Brian in the preserve today,” Steve Bertolino stated. “Because the reserve is closed to the public, Chris hasn’t been able to look for Brian at the only area Chris and Roberta feel he could be.” The North Port Police Department, on the other hand, denied ever requesting Christopher for help in the hunt for his kid.

On Sept. 22, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie, although he has not been prosecuted in Petito’s killing.

Cassie, Laundrie’s sister, recently spoke out about her brother’s disappearance, saying she has no idea if her parents are connected to the case in any way.

Cassie stated, “We are just as furious, frustrated, and heartbroken as everyone else.”