In the midst of the border crisis, Texas Lt. Gov. Rick Perry wants Biden to ask Trump to ‘negotiate with Mexico for him.’

President Joe Biden should recruit former President Donald Trump to “negotiate with Mexico” on border policy, according to Republican Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.

Patrick made the comments during a Fox News interview with Bill Hemmer on Monday. Following a court injunction, Patrick was explaining the Biden administration’s plan to revive Trump’s “stay in Mexico” policy. The scheme, officially known as the Migrant Protection Program, will be reinstated by the administration in mid-November.

“All [Biden] has to do now is ask Donald Trump to come back and negotiate for him with Mexico,” Patrick remarked. “He cannot negotiate difficulties along the border because he clearly cannot negotiate his way out of Afghanistan. Mexico also found a way to collaborate with President Trump to ensure that the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) remained in place. And, Bill, it was a consistent approach that served to minimize the number of persons unlawfully entering the nation.” “Right now, we’re looking at over a million people detained this year, which means another two or three million have possibly came in illegally,” he added. “On the border, things have gotten out of hand. By the way, we can’t wait until mid-November for the president to do this; he needs to do it now.” Migrants seeking asylum in the United States must wait in Mexico while their cases are heard in immigration court. Biden promised to eliminate the program in a tweet while running for president in March 2020, calling it “dangerous, inhumane, and goes against all we stand for as a nation of immigrants.” Following an internal review, the Biden administration scrapped the policy in June, with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas writing in a memo that it “did not adequately or sustainably enhance border management in such a way as to justify the program’s extensive operational burdens and other shortfalls.” In August, a Trump-appointed district judge ordered the agency to make a “good faith effort” to revive the program, which the Supreme Court eventually upheld. Although the administration is planning to reintroduce the program next month, it can only go into force with Mexican government consent. Mexico has not yet given its consent, but it has raised a number of reservations and suggested that it might. This is a condensed version of the information.