In the midst of support for the Iraq War, Lieberman recalls how Bush offered to help him win the Senate race.

According to the Associated Press, former U.S. Senator Joe Lieberman explains in his new book how he was able to win reelection as an independent candidate in the 2006 Connecticut Senate race, and how someone from then-President George W. Bush’s administration assisted him in his triumph.

Initially running as a Democrat, Lieberman lost in the primary to now-Governor Ned Lamont, the more left-leaning of the two candidates who, unlike Lieberman, opposed the Iraq War. According to the Associated Press, on the night of his failed primary campaign, Lieberman received a call from Karl Rove, Bush’s top strategist at the moment.

According to the Hartford Courant, Rove used the phone to offer his help in the Connecticut Senate election, according to Lieberman’s book The Centrist Solution, which will be released on Tuesday.

He cited a comment from a Bush-era strategist “The ‘Boss’ instructed me to call you because he knows the political troubles you’re facing are due to your stance on the Iraq war. So he wanted me to inform you that if you lose today and decide to run in November, we will assist you in every way we can.” See the following links for further Associated Press reporting: Lieberman, 79, also mentioned former U.S. Senator Elizabeth Dole, another prominent Republican and a family friend, as a source of assistance.

Dole informed Lieberman that the Senate Republican Campaign Committee “proudly” directed support away from the Republican candidate in the contest. Following Rove’s unexpected call, Lieberman said he began receiving campaign contributions from major Republican donors.

In the three-way general election, Lamont, a rich businessman, was defeated alongside Republican Alan Schlesinger.

In response to a question about the book, Lamont said on Monday that in 2006, his Senate campaign “understood there were a lot of communications going on between the White House and Senator Lieberman’s campaign.”

“I think both parties saw that Senate election as a referendum on the Iraq war 15 years ago,” Lamont remarked. “And now, 15 years later, people are debating whether invading Iraq, with its trillions of dollars and tens of thousands of dead, was a worthwhile investment, was it a war worth fighting?” According to Lieberman. This is a condensed version of the information.