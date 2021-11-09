In the midst of supply chain woes, the Biden administration is moving to free up millions of dollars to improve ports.

According to the Associated Press, the Biden administration revealed fresh plans Tuesday to earmark and potentially pay for upgrades to congested and aging U.S. ports over the next 90 days. The action is intended to help contain possible product inflation when ships are forced to wait for ports to open and truck drivers to transport commodities are in limited supply.

According to senior administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the Transportation Department will allow port authorities to use any money left over from award projects to help with supply chain issues. According to the Associated Press, the Georgia Port Authority can spend $8 million to convert its inland facilities into container yards, which would free up more space for ships to berth at the port and speed up the delivery of products to their final destinations.

The economic recovery from the COVID-19 epidemic in the United States has been hampered by supply chain concerns. Price inflation and the risk of low or no stock in retailers has enraged many Americans and dealt President Joe Biden and other Democrats a political blow.

However, the administration’s approach may only alleviate one supply-chain kink. According to a survey released last month by the American Trucking Associations, the industry is short 80,000 drivers, a shortage worsened by the epidemic. According to the survey, this is an all-time high for the business.

“Increased freight demand, pandemic-related problems from early retirements, closed driving schools and DMVs, and other pressures are really driving higher demand for drivers and, as a result, the scarcity,” said Bob Costello, the association’s senior economist.

The Biden administration’s proposal follows the House’s late Friday passage of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. The package includes $17 billion to develop coastal and land-based ports, which will help in the long run to address the difficulties.

On Wednesday, Biden will visit the port of Baltimore to underscore the administration's efforts. It's part of a larger push by the government to demonstrate that it would address inflation, which has made Americans more pessimistic about the economy. The consumer price index will be updated on Wednesday, with the prior report revealing prices.