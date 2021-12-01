In the midst of supply chain woes, Biden jokes that only Santa can keep his promise of gifts arriving on time.

President Joe Biden quipped on Wednesday that the only person who can ensure that everyone’s gifts will arrive on time this holiday season is Santa Claus.

Biden made the statement while speaking to the press from the White House about supply chain bottlenecks and inflation concerns. Both have risen to the top of the agenda as we approach the winter break.

The president admitted that reports of bare shelves and low toy supplies have flooded the news media in recent weeks, but claimed that “for the vast majority of the population, that is not what is happening” as a result of efforts his administration has made to address supply chain difficulties.

Some of these actions were highlighted by Biden, including efforts to relieve port congestion along the West Coast and allowing truckers delivering “essential products” more flexibility in how much time they can spend behind the wheel. “Their stocks are up, shelves are well-stocked, and they’re ready to meet the current demand for the holidays,” Biden said after meetings with the CEOs of some of the country’s major retail corporations earlier this week.

Biden continued, saying that the CEO of Etsy told him that the small business owners he represents are less anxious about supply chain issues this year than they were in 2020.

“Now, I can’t guarantee that everyone will receive all of their gifts on time. That pledge can only be kept by Santa Claus “Biden cracked a joke.

