In the midst of rising tensions, China sends nuclear-capable bombers into Taiwan’s air defense zone.

On Sunday, Chinese military planes, including nuclear-capable bombers, flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, according to the defense ministry.

Under China’s “one country, two systems” policy, Taiwan is claimed by China, but democratically ruled Taiwan operates independently of the mainland, and tensions have been high for decades. They have, however, grown in recent months as Taiwan has protested about numerous Chinese military aviation incursions into its airspace.

According to Reuters, Taiwan’s air force engaged 19 Chinese military aircraft on Sunday. The raid included ten J-16 and four Su-30 planes, according to Taiwan’s defense ministry. China also dispatched four H-6 bombers capable of transporting nuclear bombs and an anti-submarine aircraft.

Taiwan has also prepared its missile defense systems in the event of an assault, according to Reuters.

In an annual report released last week, Taiwan’s defense ministry painted a grim image of the Chinese military threat. According to the report, China might use “soft and harsh electronic attacks” to “paralyze” Taiwan’s defense capabilities.

China launched a similar mission with 28 military jets in June. This was the largest reported Chinese penetration into Taiwanese airspace to date. Smaller flyovers are routinely carried out by China in retaliation for worldwide support for Taiwan’s independence.

Although it’s unclear what prompted China’s entry on Sunday, it happened after European parliamentarians showed support for Taiwan. Lithuania has stated that it intends to strengthen ties with Taiwan and open a diplomatic mission there later this year. China expressed its displeasure by requesting that the European country remove its ambassador. China’s ambassador to Lithuania has also been summoned, according to the Chinese authorities.

In response, 62 legislators from 20 nations signed a letter in support of Lithuania in the European Parliament.

They stated, “We write to express our sympathy and support for Lithuania against the government of the People’s Republic of China’s threats, intimidation, and bullying behavior directed against the Lithuanian people.”

The parliamentarians stated, “The Chinese government’s aggressive actions targeting Lithuania are emblematic of its larger failure to abide by the international rules-based order’s norms, principles, and standards.”

On Sunday, the Chinese Communist Party’s Global Times, an English-language newspaper, published an opinion piece criticizing European posture on Taiwan.

