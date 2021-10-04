In the midst of rising tensions, 52 Chinese warplanes fly across Taiwan’s defense zone.

In the midst of simmering tensions, the Chinese military flew a record-breaking number of warplanes across Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

According to American Miltary News, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s latest round of flights was witnessed on Monday. A growing number of Chinese warplanes have flown past Taiwan’s ADIZ in recent days, including 39 on Saturday and 38 on Friday.

In reaction to China’s increased military shows, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told Australia’s ABC News that Taiwan is prepared to retaliate if necessary.

On Sunday, Wu told ABC’s Stan Grant, “The defense [sic]of Taiwan is in our own hands, and we are totally dedicated to that.” “I am confident that if China launches an attack on Taiwan, they will suffer greatly as well.”

In reaction to previous breaches of the ADIZ, Taiwanese Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang chastised China for its aggressive behavior on Friday.

“China has engaged in indiscriminate military aggression, endangering regional peace,” claimed the premier.

According to American Military News, 12 of the jets China flew through the area on Monday were H-6 bombers with nuclear capability and two were Y-8 anti-submarine warfare vessels. The J-16 and Su-30 fighter airplanes made up the majority of the planes, which totaled 36 in all.

The political relationship between China and Taiwan is tumultuous to say the least. While Taiwan has its own government, China continues to claim Taiwan as its own territory, creating a tense situation for the two countries and their many friends.

The US State Department condemned China’s recent military flyovers and reaffirmed the country’s support for an independent Taiwan in a statement released over the weekend.

The United States is "extremely worried" about China's aggressive military activities near Taiwan, which is "destabilizing, risks miscalculations, and undermines regional peace and stability," according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price. "We call on Beijing to stop using military, diplomatic, and economic pressure to coerce Taiwan. Peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait are important to us. We will continue to help Taiwan in maintaining an adequate self-defense capability, as specified in the Three Communiqués and the Taiwan Relations Act.