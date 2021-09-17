In the midst of Rikers Island’s overcrowding horrors, New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has ordered the release of 191 inmates.

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York has directed the state parole board to release 191 inmates immediately as the issue at Rikers Island has exacerbated throughout the course of the outbreak.

Hochul signed a new law on Friday to assist reduce incarceration among those who have been detained for technical parole infractions including missing curfew, using marijuana, or coming late to a parole officer meeting.

Approximately 270 inmates on Rikers Island, or roughly 5% of the total jail population, are now being kept for technical infractions of their parole, according to advocates.

“They have served their sentences under Less is More,” Hochul added, “but they should not have to wait until the enactment date.”

Hochul also ordered about 200 Rikers inmates to be relocated to state prison facilities under the Less is More Act to relieve chronic overcrowding.

The bill, which was enacted this year by the state assembly, would prevent parolees from being sent back to prison for non-criminal violations of their parole and will take effect in March.

Rikers Island has long been known for its harsh circumstances and brutality, but the coronavirus outbreak has wreaked havoc on the prison.

After more than 2,200 employees were infected with COVID-19, the New York Department of Corrections had major staffing shortages. Because of the large number of employees on sick leave, circumstances at Rikers have swiftly deteriorated.

According to reports, the hospital was forced to hold individuals in rooms with no beds, that understaffing caused delays in food, water, and medication provision, and that certain areas were covered with rubbish and urine.

This year, Rikers had its highest death toll in years, with ten people dying at the city jail, at least five of whom committed suicide.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced improvements to improve conditions at the institution earlier this week, including requiring absent prison guards to obtain a doctor’s note if they are out for more than a day, accelerating inmate intake procedures, and correcting infrastructure issues.

“Today is about safeguarding human life, the lives of those who are detained as well as correctional officers,” Hochul stated on Friday.

She went on to say, "It's also about safeguarding human dignity." "This raises the question of who we are as a people when we allow events to happen.