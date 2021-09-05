In the midst of refugee resettlement, Pope Francis calls for education for young Afghans.

Following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan last month, Pope Francis called for teaching young Afghans as they seek new lives as refugees on Sunday.

“I also pray for the internally displaced people to receive assistance and the protection they require. According to Reuters, Francis remarked during his weekly blessing at St. Peter’s Square, “May young Afghans receive an education, which is a vital good for human progress.”

When the Taliban ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, education and women’s rights and freedoms were different. Women were barred from education and employment at the time, and they were required to wear a veil in public.

On Thursday, an Afghan women’s rights activist told This website that schools will now operate differently as a result of the Taliban law, which prohibits males and girls from sharing classrooms.

Before returning to school, some students must obtain the consent of the Quetta Shura, a Taliban body that establishes governing institutions. The Taliban, according to the activist, would also decide on the conditions under which girls can receive an education.

Despite questions about the Taliban’s assertions, a Taliban representative told Fox News on Friday that women’s rights will be protected under their reign.

“Women’s rights will not be a point of contention. Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman, said, “There is no problem with their education or their profession.”

According to CBS News, many Afghans who were evacuated by the US are currently waiting in transit locations such as American military and NATO sites in Qatar, Germany, Italy, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait. According to Reuters, the evacuees in those transit spaces are currently awaiting immigration clearance in order to enter the United States.

On Sunday, Pope Francis said, “I pray that many countries welcome them and safeguard those seeking a new life.”

Other Afghans who sought refuge in neighboring countries, such as Pakistan, were able to do so.

“I pray for the most vulnerable among them in these times of turmoil, when Afghans are seeking refuge,” the pontiff added.

America is set to relocate nearly 50,000 Afghans who were evacuated after American forces left Afghanistan in August, according to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Among the Afghan evacuees are visa holders and Special Entry applicants. This is a condensed version of the information.