In the midst of record visitor numbers, Snowdon is stuck in a “perfect storm.”

Since 2012, the number of people climbing Snowdon has nearly doubled, putting a pressure on the ecosystem and animals of the mountain.

According to NorthWalesLive, a record 700,000 people are expected to climb the peak this year.

In July, there were reports of 45-minute lines to ascend the summit.

Litter and erosion have become “actually very severe” this year, according to the Snowdonia Society, which helps to protect the mountain.

The burden has also been felt by the Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team (MRT). This month is on track to be the busiest for volunteer call-outs in the team’s history.

The number of people attempting to climb the 3,560ft mountain without the right equipment or planning has increased alarmingly.

The Snowdonia Society’s director, John Harold, is concerned about the increased pressure on Snowdon, known in Welsh as Yr Wyddfa.

He told BBC Radio Wales that the organization’s volunteers are dealing with a “perfect storm” as more tourists vacation in the UK this summer.

“Litter, pathway erosion, wild camping, traffic, parking – none of these are new in a sense, but they’ve all gained a pretty harsh edge in the last 18 months,” he said.

As part of its Care for Snowdonia campaign this summer, the organization has been advising visitors on how to visit the National Park responsibly (Caru Eryri).

However, recent events on Snowdon have demonstrated that more work is needed to get the word out, according to Mr Harold.

“Snowdon is a really big mountain; it’s not a walk in the park, a day in town, or a day at the beach,” he explained. It is necessary for individuals to be prepared.

“If you aren’t well prepared or equipped, you won’t be able to appreciate it; that’s when things go wrong.”

Snowdonia National Park is 800 square miles in size and contains beaches, castles, gardens, the Celtic rainforest, and mountains.

Llanberis MRT’s Miles Hill believes that Instagram-friendly photographs are enticing people to Snowdon with little understanding of how to be safe and respect the mountain.

He believes, though, that this year’s spike in tourists is a fluke.

