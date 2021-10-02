In the midst of record incursions, Taiwan’s Premier warns that China is “wantonly engaged in military aggression.”

On Friday, 38 Chinese aircraft flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), marking the highest daily Chinese invasion into the territory.

According to Reuters, the Taiwanese military employed aircraft to warn Chinese planes away and placed missile systems to watch them.

According to the news agency, Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang told reporters, “China has engaged in willful military aggression, endangering regional peace.”

The 1st of October was a bad day. The #PLAAF flew 38 airplanes into #Taiwan’s ADIZ, setting a new record for the most daily sorties. Threatening? Yes, of course. It’s strange that the #PRC no longer bothers to make up reasons. JW

pic.twitter.com/U2fHUwV5uK (via @MoNDefense)

— Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of China (Taiwan) (@MOFA Taiwan) 2 Oct 2021

“October 1 wasn’t a pleasant day,” Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu wrote in a tweet on Friday. The #PLAAF flew 38 airplanes into #Taiwan’s ADIZ, setting a new record for the most daily sorties. Threatening? Yes, of course. It’s strange that the #PRC no longer bothers to make up excuses.”

The People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) is an acronym for People’s Liberation Army Air Force.

The incursion occurred on the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China in Beijing.

“PLAAF sorties are pretty routine at this point,” Drew Thompson, a visiting senior research fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, told CNN. “But stepping up bomber flights on a major PRC (People’s Republic of China) holiday underscores that this is political warfare and part of a massive coercion campaign.”

For the past 13 months, Taiwan has made PLA Air Force flights into its air defense identification zone public. As previously reported on this page, September marked the largest monthly number of Chinese flights on record, with 117 intrusions by Chinese military aircraft, including nuclear-capable bombers, fighter fighters, and spy planes.

The previous high-water mark was set in April, when Taiwan was hit by 107 intrusions.

China considers Taiwan to be part of its territory, and warned the island earlier this year that “independence means war” following increasing military activity near the island.

“Xi Jinping has ordered the PLA to increase its readiness and prepare for combat under ‘realistic battle conditions.’ As a result, it is relative. This is a condensed version of the information.