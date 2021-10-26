In the midst of protests, the New York Police Department will send a quarter of its force home due to vaccine issues.

As the deadline for city workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 approaches on Friday, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) may be forced to send up to one-quarter of its force home amid widespread demonstrations and some crime surges.

According to Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, 72% of the NYPD has taken at least one vaccine dosage, and while he expects that number to rise by the end of the week, any who refuse to comply will be sent home without pay.

According to the New York Daily News, Shea remarked on NY1 that “we have to prepare as if this is going to go into effect Friday evening and that’s precisely what we’re going to do.” “We have immunizations ready for our members all across the city.” Regular COVID-19 testing would no longer be an option to replace immunization, according to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who also stated that all city employees, including first responders, would have until October 29 to acquire at least one vaccine dosage.

Unvaccinated city workers were outraged by the announcement, which provoked a major demonstration in the city on Monday.

Thousands of firefighters, emergency medical personnel, and sanitation workers joined NYPD officers in blocking highways and marching to City Hall in Brooklyn. Other anti-vaccine demonstrators wreaked havoc in the city the day before, assaulting barricades outside the Barclays Center in favor of Brooklyn Nets basketball player Kyrie Irving, who refuses to be vaccinated as well.

The largest union in the NYPD filed a lawsuit on Monday, aiming to stop the city’s vaccine mandate from going into force. On Tuesday, Shea urged police officers to be vaccinated as soon as possible rather than waiting for the outcome of the lawsuit.

“Unless something changes,” Shea told the Daily News, “anyone at this point in time will be placed on leave without pay.” “People should not wait until the last minute to see what happens with the lawsuit or anything else, in my opinion. Get vaccinated.” While immunization rates among NYPD officers remain low, rates among other municipal employees are even lower—roughly 60% of the fire department personnel. This is a condensed version of the information.