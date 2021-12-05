In the midst of Omicron, Vivek Murthy denies that the United States is back to square one, but notes that holiday travel is fine.

Dr. Vivek Murthy, the US Surgeon General, stated Sunday that the country is not back to “square one” in the wake of fears over the new Omicron coronavirus type, and that Americans may still take precautions to assemble securely for the holidays.

Murthy addressed pandemic “fatigue” on CBS’ Face the Nation this week, following the finding of the latest coronavirus type in the United States.

“As a country, we’ve been at this for 22 months, and the notion of another version can be tiresome and disheartening for many people.” And I understand. But I want to emphasize to everyone that we will not be returning in March 2020. “We are not at the start of this pandemic, we are not at zero,” Murthy warned.

“What we do know is that if individuals use the tools that we have, you can gather with a lot less danger,” Murthy continued. The surgeon general continued, “Those who are vaccinated and boosted, get tested before going, or gather in well-ventilated settings and utilize masks as needed will have a low chance of spreading the virus.”

“Your risk is low, and your vacation can be very enjoyable.” “That’s what a lot of families went through this Thanksgiving,” he remarked.

Murthy’s comments came only days after the first known instance of the Omicron type in the United States was detected on December 1. Since then, at least 16 states have reported cases of Omicron, which the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified as a variety of concern after being discovered in South Africa last month.

Researchers are still learning more about the new version, but preliminary findings suggest that it is twice as transmissible as Delta—the main variant in the United States—and that, due to its rapid mutation rate, it may be more efficient at evading immunity.

Vaccine producers are currently working to tweak existing vaccines to specifically target the Omicron form, but they caution that it could be months before they are widely available. Experts, on the other hand, feel that existing immunizations and boosters provide some protection against the virus, and have urged people who have not yet gotten the vaccine to do so.

