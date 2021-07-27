In the midst of new links, Adama Traore poses an intriguing transfer query to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Adama Traore has been described as “unplayable” by Jurgen Klopp in the past, but is that enough for the Liverpool boss to make a move for the Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder?

According to the Daily Star, Klopp is rekindling his interest in long-term target Adama Traore, who is expected to depart Molineux this summer.

Liverpool has been linked with a potential big-money deal for the Spain international in the past, but despite the speculation, a move to Anfield has never appeared to be on the cards.

While some deals take time to complete, such as Traore’s international teammate Thiago Alcantara’s long-running saga with Bayern Munich before joining the Reds last summer, other times in football, things move quickly and situations can drastically change in a short period of time, as fellow Wolves wide man Diogo Jota’s move to Merseyside at the start of last season demonstrated.

So, what has changed in this situation? According to the article, Liverpool is attempting to sign Traore for £30 million, which is half of Wolves’ asking price when they allegedly last came calling 18 months ago, around the time of Klopp’s remark.

Despite the Reds winning 2-1 at Molineux on the night, with Roberto Firmino’s late goal giving them their 22nd win in 23 games en route to their first League Championship in 30 years, Klopp waxed lyrical about Traore’s menace, declaring: “He is unplayable in moments, it’s fantastic.”

“What a player — not only is he terrific, but he’s the best.”

“Adama is incredibly tough, strong, powerful, and quick,” captain Jordan Henderson said, echoing his manager’s thoughts.

“He’s a tough opponent to play against. The lads, on the other hand, performed admirably against him. I thought we did a fantastic job with it.”

While Liverpool’s senior officials were gracious in triumph and generous in their bouquet distribution to Traore, a few of caveats emerge when you examine their statements carefully.

Klopp stated that his opponent was unplayable at times.

Yes, a game can be won or lost in the blink of an eye, yet such an observation could also imply that the influence of the players can. “The summary has come to an end.”