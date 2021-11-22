In the midst of Liverpool transfer whispers, Renato Sanches said, “I feel ready.”

Renato Sanches, a rumoured Liverpool target, has stated that he is “ready” to join a big club ahead of the January transfer window.

The Lille midfielder has been linked with a move to Liverpool, but elected to stay at Lille in the summer after winning the league with the club last season.

Sanches rose to prominence at Benfica as an 18-year-old, and his performances prompted Bayern Munich to sign him for €35 million in 2016, despite his inability to make an impression in Germany.

Sanches, now 24, has stated that he has earned enough expertise to be ready to perform at that “type of club” in the future.

“I was not prepared to play in such a club when I arrived to Bayern. According to the Mirror, he told L’Equipe, “I was extremely young.”

“And when I got ready, I never got the chance to play with this team.”

“I feel ready today.” I’ve gained a greater understanding of football, gained more experience, and learned how to play in this type of club, which has changed everything.” After a rough start to life in Munich, the midfielder, who won Euro 2016 with Portugal, had a failed loan spell with Swansea City the following year.

However, the Mirror claims that the Reds will face competition from Arsenal and Manchester United now that he has regained his image in France.

Lille president Olivier Letang has been forthright about the club’s position on a prospective transfer, calling it a “open secret” that the Portugal international might have left Lille before sustaining a knee injury in August.

When asked about Sanches last month, he replied, “I have already discussed with him, if an offer from a big club occurs, Renato will be able to leave.”

“We’ll see what happens, but for the time being, he’s with us – and he’s content.”

After returning from a knee injury at the start of October, Sanches has appeared in eight games for Lille this season.