In the midst of Liverpool transfer rumors, Ronald Koeman confirms Ousmane Dembele’s contract.

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has revealed that the club intends to offer Ousmane Dembele a new contract.

The winger’s contract is up at the end of the season, and he’s been connected with a number of clubs recently, including Liverpool.

If Dembele does not sign a new contract with Barcelona before January 2022, he will be allowed to talk to clubs abroad about signing a pre-contract and a free transfer in the summer.

The France international winger has long been linked with Liverpool, despite his stock plummeting in recent years.

When he arrived to Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, Dembele was regarded as one of Europe’s most exciting talents, but a slew of injuries have prevented him from securing a starting spot.

He has yet to play for the Blaugrana this season due to a hamstring injury. In a few weeks, he is expected to return.

Despite this, Koeman has revealed that the club wants him to sign a new contract.

“What matters most is that we want him to stay,” Koeman said of the 24-year-old, according to Football Espana.

“It’s crucial, and he’s capable. The goal is to rejuvenate. Also, if he does not choose to renew, we must discuss as a club the best course of action. We still haven’t talked about what we’ll do if he doesn’t renew.” Barcelona signed Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann in the summer, which means Dembele has a chance provided he can remain fit.

However, his frequent absences due to fitness difficulties are likely to deter a number of high-profile clubs from making a bid for him if he becomes available.