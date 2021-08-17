In the midst of Liverpool transfer rumors, Rio Ferdinand sends a message to Manchester United about Saul Niguez.

Rio Ferdinand feels Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez would be a “great match” for Manchester United and has encouraged his former club to make a bid for him.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer, although it is unclear whether he will stay in the Spanish capital.

Liverpool is one of the teams rumored to be interested in signing Saul, who led Atletico Madrid to the La Liga triumph last season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are yet to make a move for the Spain international, and Ferdinand has encouraged United to move quickly.

Ferdinand claimed on his YouTube channel that if the perfect player becomes available for the right price, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will go grab him.

“The issue is, who is out there and who might be a good match?”

“Saul Niguez would be ideal, and his asking price was £160 million a few years ago, but it’s now closer to £40-50 million.

“In today’s game, that’s a reasonable price for someone with Champions League experience like him.

“I’m a huge fan of his work. I believe you can do it if you can get him in this window.”

When speaking to Spanish outlet AS last month, Saul’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, did little to dispel transfer rumors.

As he addressed the current position, Barnett affirmed that “nothing has been decided.”

He explained, “Nothing has been settled; Saul has as many possibilities to stay as he has to leave.”

“Saul will do what is best for him in the future.”