In the midst of Liverpool transfer rumors, Pep Lijnders declares Ben Woodburn’s future.

Ben Woodburn, according to Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders, still has a future at Anfield.

Woodburn has been one of the unexpected delights of preseason, often making an impression when coming off the bench, and catching the eye in an hour-long outing against Osasuna on Monday.

The 21-year-old hasn’t played for the Reds’ first squad in over three years and has spent time on loan with Sheffield United, Oxford United, and Blackpool.

The Wales international, who is in the final year of his contract, is expected to leave this summer, with clubs from the Championship and abroad showing an interest.

Despite the fact that Liverpool would explore serious bids for Woodburn, Lijnders is certain that he may still play a part at the club.

After Monday’s final warm-up game, he observed, “What a performance from Ben.”

“The enthusiasm he brings to the team exemplifies all we stand for. Football smart, a good mover, and he continually unbalances the opposition, both with the ball and off it.

“I’m ecstatic for him. He didn’t have it easy like the rest of the club, but he has a bright future at Anfield.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also lauded Woodburn, praising his adaptability in particular.

“Ben missed only a short part of the pre-season, but around this little break he comes up in a top, top way,” he told liverpoolfc.com.

“I believe he played four, five, six, and seven positions in the preseason.

“I performed really well as a right-back; I did incredibly well as a midfielder; I did really well as a winger; I did really well as a number nine. So that’s all right.”