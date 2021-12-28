In the midst of Liverpool speculation, Erling Haaland has previously stated his ‘dream’ transfer.

Erling Haaland’s Borussia Dortmund contract contains a rumoured release clause that kicks in this summer, allowing the Norwegian to go for little over £60 million.

Every major European club, including Liverpool, has been linked with a bid for one of the world’s most sought-after players.

However, any dreams the Reds – or any other Premier League club – had of signing the striker may have been dashed.

That’s because transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio doesn’t think Haaland’s aim of playing in the Premier League is realistic.

He claims that the 21-year-old would rather join Real Madrid or Barcelona.

“He (Haaland) isn’t a big fan of the Premier League. It’s not something he’s dreaming about. In an interview with Wettfreuende, Di Marzio commented, “It’s not the perfect league right now.”

“He favors La Liga, which he adores. So, in his opinion, La Liga is the ideal tournament to play in right now. Alternatively, he may play in the Bundesliga, where he is today.

“As a result, it’s unclear whether he’ll leave in the summer. For his career, Borussia Dortmund believes that another year is the best option.

“I’m not sure what Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola, thinks about it.” I believe Raiola is trying to get him out of Borussia Dortmund because he needs a new challenge after two years there.

“As a result, I believe he will strive to discover the best answer for him.””

Chelsea were looking for a new forward last summer and after failing to sign Haaland, they turned to Romelu Lukaku.

“Even when Chelsea tried to sign him (Haaland) last year, he refused to move because he believes Real Madrid or FC Barcelona are the perfect teams for him at the moment,” Di Marzio stated.

“He can only join Real Madrid or Barcelona because he is not allowed to join Atletico Madrid or any other club.

“Probably because, like (Kylian) Mbappe, who wants to play for Real Madrid, when he first started playing, he urged his agency to try for Real Madrid, if not them, then Barcelona, and if Barcelona, then Chelsea.””

