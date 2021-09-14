In the midst of Liverpool contract talks, Jurgen Klopp makes claims for Mohamed Salah and Lionel Messi.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Mohamed Salah’s conditioning will allow him to play well into his 30s, comparing him to Lionel Messi.

Six-time winner of the Ballon d’Or Messi, who moved from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, is expected to star in the Champions League once more this season, despite the fact that he is 34 years old.

With Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic all set to be captains for their respective clubs this season at the ages of 33, 36, and 39, Klopp was questioned if Salah is carved from the same cloth as the enduring quartet.

And Klopp, who will lead Liverpool against AC Milan at Anfield on Wednesday night, believes Salah, 29, can follow in their footsteps, comparing him to PSG superstar Lionel Messi.

Salah will be approximately 31 when his current deal expires in June 2023, but the Reds want to extend his stay at Anfield with better terms that would keep him at the club far into his mid-30s.

Talks are said to be ongoing, and Liverpool seem unconcerned about the situation, with Klopp believing that his top scorer can continue to perform at the highest level for many more years.

Klopp added, “I’ve never asked Mo how long he wants to play, but he has everything you need to do that.”

“Obviously, he’s more physically the sort of Lionel Messi, with similar height and weight, so all of these men will have to be lucky with injuries.

“They weren’t completely unharmed, but they could always recover without more harm. That is extremely significant.

“You have to be extremely blessed, but Mo has everything you need, and I’m pretty confident the way he sees football, he wants to be a part of it for as long as he can.

“There’s no reason he shouldn’t be able to accomplish it. It’s all about attitude, and you definitely want it.

“I’m very sure a number of guys retired because they couldn’t stay focused; they’d say, ‘I want this or I want that.’”

