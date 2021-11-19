In the midst of Liverpool and Barcelona transfer whispers, Pep Guardiola answers to Raheem Sterling’s allegation of being on his way out.

Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, has declined to comment on Raheem Sterling’s future, despite reports of interest from Liverpool and Barcelona.

As he enters the final two years of his contract, the England international has been linked with a move away from the Etihad.

According to recent claims from Spain, both Barcelona and Liverpool are interested in signing the 26-year-old, and he ‘prefers’ a transfer to Anfield.

Sterling is said to be’refusing’ to sign a contract extension with City, but Guardiola claims he ‘doesn’t know’ what will happen.

In his pre-Everton press conference, he told the reporters, “Don’t ask me anything until the transfer window opens because I’m not going to tell anything.”

“My and Raheem’s concentration is on the games, and I’m not going to address any queries about what will happen in the future because I have no idea.”

Following the summer signing of Jack Grealish and the rise of Phil Foden, Sterling’s playing time has been decreased this season.

He’s only scored two goals in all competitions so far this season, considerably short of the totals he’s managed in past campaigns.

With City allegedly refusing to sell to a rival, Sterling’s departure from Manchester might lead to a move to Barcelona.

Last year, the ex-Liverpool striker refused to rule out a stunning return to Anfield, saying: “Would I ever go back to Liverpool? To tell you the truth, I adore Liverpool.

“Don’t get me wrong: they’re always on my mind. It’s a group that has done a lot for me as a kid, so…”