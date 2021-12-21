In the midst of his’midlife crisis,’ Rylan Clark has more ideas for his teeth.

Rylan Clark recently quipped that he is having a “mid-life crisis” because he has undergone a number of surgeries to change his appearance.

Following the removal of his signature veneers, which he had for eight years, he went out to achieve a new smile that would give him a “more natural look.”

The 33-year-old joked that he still has his old set of teeth in a bag and was planning on framing his £25,000 veneers.

In an interview with MailOnline, he said: “I still have them, they’re in a suitcase someplace, and I’m going to frame them.

“The new ones are a lot smaller; I couldn’t carry the previous ones on a plane to the Pacific, so I decided to make them look more natural.”

“I’d look like a gummy t**t if I didn’t have the veneers, so they’re staying.”

Along with the new teeth, Rylan has also changed his hair, attempting to revert to his golden locks from his X Factor days.

“I’m certainly going through a midlife crisis, attempting to color my hair blonde, new teeth,” he stated on ITV’s Lorraine.

After six years of marriage, he parted from his partner Dan Neal, prompting the adjustments.

“Following allegations about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to come up – because the way it is being reported is unfair,” he said in June. I’ve made a number of blunders that I profoundly regret and that have eventually led to our marriage’s demise.” He claims to be “doing well” now, after taking a few months off following the separation to focus on himself.