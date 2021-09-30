In the midst of his arrest, Myanmar claims that journalist Danny Fenster does “more” than other reporters.

According to the Associated Press, the Myanmar authorities accused Danny Fenster, a journalist now incarcerated in the nation, of doing “more” than other reporters in his defense of his imprisonment. Fenster, 37, the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, an online news and business journal, has been detained in Myanmar for four months.

The journalist is awaiting trial on an inciting, or sedition, charge, according to the Associated Press, though Myanmar’s military-installed government has not revealed what offences led to his detention. Dissidents and journalists are frequently charged with “any attempt to induce terror, propagate false news, or incite directly or indirectly a criminal offense against a government employee,” which carries a maximum term of three years in prison.

During a press briefing, military spokesman Major General Zaw Min Tun was questioned why Fenster was detained.

“As for journalists, there is no reason to detain them if they are merely doing journalistic work. Danny Fenster did more than a journalist does,” he said, adding that he was unable to provide any other information.

Fenster’s lawyer and colleagues have denied that he did anything improper.

Since the military overthrow of Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government on February 1, over 100 journalists have been jailed. More over half have since been released, but free expression remains tightly regulated, with independent media compelled to operate underground or from abroad. Initially, nonviolent street protests met military authority, but security forces used lethal force against demonstrators, murdering over 1,100 people, and are now facing violent counterattacks.

In mid-July, Zaw Min Tun refuted Fenster’s claim that he believed he had contracted COVID-19 and was not provided the medicine he asked. Insein Prison officials in Yangon have also disputed that he is afflicted. On September 20, he also informed his lawyer that he had not received a COVID-19 immunization.

“Danny Fenster is doing well,” Zaw Min Tun stated. “Everyone in prison is getting the COVID-19 vaccine. He has the last say on whether or not to get vaccinated.”

When Than Zaw Aung last spoke with Fenster in a video conference at a September 20 court hearing, he said Fenster appeared disheartened.