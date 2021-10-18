In the midst of extreme heat, fires, and drought, California has had its driest year since 1924.

As the state continues to fight high heat, blazing fires, and record-breaking drought conditions, California has recorded its driest year for water precipitation in nearly a century.

According to the Western Regional Climate Center, California received only 11.87 inches of rain and snow in the 2021 water year. According to the Los Angeles Times, that figure is less than half of the state’s average precipitation, which experts estimate to be roughly 23.58 inches.

According to the publication, the last time the state experienced so low rainfall and snowfall was in 1924.

From October 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021, the data was compiled by averaging all of the measured precipitation from each climatic station in the state. The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) determined that the most recent water year was the second driest on record, based on low amounts of precipitation and water runoff.

The latest claims come as California has been battling exceptional heat and drought conditions all year, which have been exacerbated by climate change.

This summer, the state experienced its worst drought in 126 years, as well as the warmest temperatures on record. In mid-August, the Furnace Creek Visitor Center in Death Valley, California, reported arguably the highest temperature ever recorded on Earth–130 degrees Fahrenheit.

Over 87 percent of California is currently experiencing extreme or exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a weekly map updated to illustrate drought-related conditions across the country. Jeanine Jones, an interstate resources manager for the DWR, said earlier this month that the state would need 140 percent of typical precipitation to begin to alleviate the drought.

“It would be lovely if we had a really wet winter,” Jones told KTXL in Sacramento. “But more likely, we’re in for sustained dry circumstances, which really underscores the significance of conservation.”

The situation has deteriorated to the point where Jones, along with California Governor Gavin Newsom, has called for Californians to reduce their water consumption by 15% voluntarily. According to CBS San Francisco, water officials in San Jose submitted a proposal with the California Public Utilities Commission on Friday, requesting authorization to impose penalties to consumers who exceed predetermined water use guidelines.

