In the midst of ethics concerns, here’s what we know about Chris Cuomo’s efforts to assist his brother.

CNN’s correspondent According to fresh information, Chris Cuomo was aggressively using his position in the media to try to help his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, with his sexual harassment charges.

According to testimony unsealed by the New York Attorney General on Monday, Chris Cuomo, the current presenter of Cuomo Prime Time, attempted to aid Andrew with his case after a number of accusers accused him of sexual harassment and unwelcome approaches last December.

Andrew Cuomo resigned as governor in August after the attorney general released a report on the claims, under pressure from President Joe Biden and other senior Democrats.

Chris Cuomo is said to have been one of a number of close associates that helped the former governor’s case in the run-up to his resignation. As more women revealed, these allies aided Andrew in preparing his case and how to save his political career.

The hearing transcripts also detailed how Chris Cuomo was able to leverage his high-ranking position at a major media firm to obtain information on the women accusing the former governor of sexual harassment.

While Chris Cuomo has previously admitted to helping his brother, the transcripts revealed that he was far more involved in Andrew’s defense than previously imagined.

The former governor and his brother attempted to gather Andrew Cuomo’s female aides to write a piece defending him by giving reporters the file of the first complainant, Lindsay Boylan.

Chris Cuomo also communicated with a number of others in the governor’s office, including Melissa DeRosa, a prominent staffer.

Chris Cuomo and DeRosa exchanged text messages about various media items and worked on dictated statements for Andrew to utilize, according to the conversations. One of Chris Cuomo’s first texts to DeRosa was, “Please let me help with the prep.”

In March, he sent another text in which he attempted to dig up dirt on a woman who had accused the former governor of harassing her at a wedding.

Chris Cuomo texted, “I got a lead on the wedding girl.”

Later, Chris Cuomo told investigators that he “[went]out to sources, other journalists, to see if they had heard of anyone else coming out,” and that he had spoken to someone. This is a condensed version of the information.