In the midst of cries for a Christmas shutdown, Boris Johnson teases a date for new restrictions.

Boris Johnson has warned the public that further measures will be implemented to combat the spread of the Omicron variant, amid concerns that the NHS will be overburdened.

Following a special two-hour Cabinet discussion, the Prime Minister stated that the data was being monitored “hour by hour.”

He did say, however, that the justifications for action were “very, very carefully balanced,” implying that new steps would be unlikely before Christmas.

Boris Johnson’s next announcement as Prime Minister will be when he “considers outlawing indoor mixing.”

“Unfortunately, I must tell people that we will have to reserve the potential of taking additional action to defend the public, public health, and our NHS,” Mr Johnson added.

“We’re looking into everything to keep Omicron under control, and nothing is off the table.”

“But for the time being, I believe we want people to concentrate on exercising caution – so ventilation, masks in appropriate areas, and all the usual hand-washing precautions, but keep in mind how contagious Omicron is.”

Sir Patrick Vallance, the Government’s chief scientific adviser, and Professor Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, informed ministers on the latest situation during the virtual meeting.

It comes after the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) warned that without more limitations, daily hospital admissions might surpass 3,000.

Mr Johnson, though, said there were still “uncertainties” about the new strain’s severity, as well as the number of hospital admissions related with it and its impact on vaccine effectiveness.

Meanwhile, healthcare authorities have stated that such limitations will be implemented “when, rather than if.”

The introduction of stronger restrictions is unavoidable, according to Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, given the rapid spread of coronavirus fueled by the development of Omicron.

Mr Taylor stated that actions such as summoning Parliament during the Christmas break may be necessary.

He cautioned that the NHS would be overburdened, citing the fact that average hospital bed occupancy is already at 93 percent.

“Health leaders are not pushing for further limitations because they know they may be highly harmful to people’s health and wellbeing,” he added. “However, with the rising cases of coronavirus and the quick spread of omicron, they feel it is necessary.”

“The summary comes to an end.”