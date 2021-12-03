In the midst of conservative outrage, Anthony Fauci will appear on Fox for the first time in weeks.

Following allegations that he has been resisting offers to speak on its sister network, Fox News, Dr. Anthony Fauci will be interviewed on the Fox Business Network on Friday.

In recent days, Fauci has been under fire from conservative politicians and media figures, including Fox News guests and Tucker Carlson, one of the network’s most popular personalities.

On Friday, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) will chat with Neil Cavuto on Cavuto: Coast to Coast at 1:00 p.m. ET, and the conversation will be re-aired at 4:00 p.m. ET on Cavuto’s Fox News show, Your World.

Fauci has been available to other media outlets, as evidenced by recent interviews with CBS and MSNBC, but he hasn’t appeared on Fox News in weeks.

According to Politico, Fauci has turned down many invitations to appear on Fox News in recent months, including ones from Cavuto and anchor Bret Baier.

He is also said to have turned down overtures from the Fox Business Network.

The infectious diseases expert was last seen on Fox News on October 17 for an interview with Chris Wallace, and before that on July 23 for an interview with Cavuto. The parent corporation of Fox News and Fox Business Network is the same.

Following an interview with CBS’ Face the Nation on November 28 in which he appeared to attack Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and other critics, claiming “I represent science,” Fauci has become the target of conservative fury.

During an appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show on Monday, Cruz slammed Fauci, calling him “the most dangerous bureaucrat in the history of the country.”

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) accused Fauci of becoming a “open partisan” on The Ingraham Angle on Monday.

During his Fox News primetime broadcast on Monday, Tucker Carlson compared Fauci to Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.

“If you saw the show a few years ago, you might remember Fauci as a traditional public health official. He wore button-down shirts and responded with care and precision, as though he knew a lot about medicine. No longer, “Carlson explained.

“Tony Fauci has evolved into an even shorter version of Benito Mussolini after two years of constant media adoration,” he remarked.

Lara Logan is a television host. This is a condensed version of the information.