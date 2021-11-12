In the midst of claims of problems, a driver provides a simple E10 gasoline tip for maintaining fuel economy.

Drivers have stated that they are combining E10 and E5 fuel to assist maintain fuel economy.

E10 gasoline is a more environmentally friendly fuel that was introduced as the standard unleaded gasoline in the UK in September.

E10 includes up to 10% ethanol, which is twice as much as E5, and the government estimates that it will save 750,000 tonnes of CO2 each year.

While all automobiles manufactured after 2011 should be able to run on E10, several drivers have reported issues with their vehicles, according to The Express.

Automobilists have reported problems ranging from a “sputtering” engine to the dashboard petrol light being on.

One Express reader claims to have discovered the answer to the problem by filling up with 50% E10 and 50% E5.

According to the user: “I understand it’s inconvenient, but try half and half. Fuel consumption (for a) standard automobile was found to be fine.” The “E10 petrol explained” instruction from the government explains the modifications, including whether E5 and E10 can be blended.

“There’s no reason you can’t combine the two types of petrol (E5 97+ and E10 95+) if your vehicle is compliant with E10 petrol,” it says.

“Mixing them in the same tank or filling up with E5 if E10 isn’t available is absolutely safe.”

It also gives drivers peace of mind when using E10 gasoline in a vehicle that isn’t compatible with it.

“Simply fill up with E5 (’97+ octane) petrol next time,” it reads.

“Using a single tank of E10 gasoline in an incompatible vehicle should not be a serious issue.” Just make sure you fill it with E5 (’97+ octane) gasoline the next time.

“Unlike when you put gasoline in a diesel engine, you shouldn’t have to drain the tank.” Your vehicle’s engine will not be damaged as a result of this one-time event.

“However, using E10 gasoline in an incompatible vehicle for an extended period of time may cause harm and is not suggested.”